It has become necessary for me to respond to Alvin Goldberg’s comments about my letter that appeared in the Williston Times last week. He begins by criticizing my discussion of history and slavery in my initial paragraphs and apparently does not realize that it was in response to comments in your Viewpoint column of two weeks ago that stated that Critical Race Theory is being attacked because it teaches history and its critics do not want the history of this country to be taught. On the contrary, parents want true history to be taught.