Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn’t ever seem to show any rust when he comes off the injured list. For the third time this year, Tatis was placed on IL. And for the third time this year, he homered in his return. This time, he launched a homer not once, but twice, finishing Sunday’s 8-2 win having gone 4 of 5 from the plate with a double, two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored. The offensive explosion by Tatis was certainly welcome by the Padres, who just a few hours earlier were no-hit by Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert.