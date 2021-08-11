Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

For Associations, Virtual Events Prove to be a Viable Option During COVID-19; However, Traditional Challenges of Understaffing, Revenue Generation Remain

Times Union
 6 days ago

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today unveiled the findings of its 10th annual "Association Communications Benchmarking Report." The report analyzes survey data from senior staff members at North American trade associations, professional societies and association management companies, providing an inside look at how associations are navigating the impacts of COVID-19 on member engagement and communications, live and virtual events, staffing and the generation of non-dues revenue. The survey, which was fielded on March 30, 2021 and closed April 30, 2021, was completed by nearly 500 association executives.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nine Percent#Mclean#Prweb#North American#Covid#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Atlanta, GAmyasbn.com

How PrideStaff’s VP of Franchise Development Paula Pizarro is Tackling Workforce Challenges During COVID-19

Many small businesses in Atlanta and nationwide are enjoying growth as we come out of the pandemic. Businesses are investing in their growth, and customers are living their lives again and spending money. The big challenge now is finding enough workers to service all this pent-up demand. On this episode of Atlanta Franchise Today, host Leslie Kuban, expert franchise consultant, sits down with a very successful franchise in the staffing industry that’s helping to fill that gap. Paula Pizarro has over 40 years in the staffing industry and is the Vice President of Franchise Development for PrideStaff.
Public HealthTimes Union

New Keypoint Intelligence Research: Transactional Print & e-Communications Being Redefined as Enterprises Realign Their Post-COVID Communication Strategies

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. According to Keypoint Intelligence’s Annual State of Transactional Communications - Business Survey: North America research, enterprises in all key verticals are beginning to rethink their transactional bills and statement delivery strategies. Up until three or four years ago, the paper suppression rate for bills & statements was on a steep increase, with a complete focus on the migration of print outsourcing.
IndustryTimes Union

ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
BusinessTimes Union

CIENCE Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Time

DENVER (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Inc. magazine announced today that CIENCE is No. 588 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in America. CIENCE was recognized for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 817 percent. “We are incredibly proud and honored to...
TrafficTimes Union

Reliable & Safe Ground Transportation Rebounds, as Four Seasons Concierge Transportation Makes Inc. 5000's 2021 List

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Inc. magazine today revealed that Four Seasons Concierge Transportation is No. 1,868 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
EconomyTimes Union

For the 2nd Year, National Technical Institute (NTI) Appears on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List, Ranking No. 230

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. National Technical Institute (NTI) has announced for the second year, they have been recognized by Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 230. This is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, which represents a unique look at the most successful businesses within the American economy. Despite the pandemic, the trade school experienced an impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,906 percent.
BusinessTimes Union

Integrate Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List ofAmerica’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM) is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Over the past three years, Integrate has nearly tripled its revenue.
SoftwareTimes Union

Contact Center Compliance and Dialer Software Provider Convoso Announce New API Integration to Benefit Outbound Call Center Customers

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Convoso, provider of outbound contact center solutions, and Contact Center Compliance, a compliance solution suite, are jointly announcing a new API integration within the Convoso platform to automate filtering of numbers registered with “Do Not Call” lists to remove them from lead dialing lists. The new integration will help customers comply with the TCPA and “Do Not Call” rules, improve administrative efficiency, and minimize the risk of human error when scrubbing lists.
BusinessTimes Union

For the 2nd Time, Call Center Sales Pro Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1514 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 312 Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Call Center Sales Pro Inc. (CCSP) is No. 1514 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, reaching its peak position to date in the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

JP Morgan Chase making 2021 Corporate Challenge virtual amid spike in COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — JP Morgan Chase is canceling the in-person 2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge® in Rochester due to increases in COVID-19 cases. JP Morgan Chase announced the change Monday. As of Monday, Monroe County's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate for the county based on combined PCR and antigen test results was 4.3% and the 7-day average of new cases was 134.
BusinessStamford Advocate

NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

Acquisition complements NFP’s benefits capabilities and expands middle market expertise in company’s Southeast market. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021.
Mental HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Associations between dimensions of behaviour, personality traits, and mental-health during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24365-5, published online 16 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which graphs shown under the headings “Feeling tired or having little energy”, “Trouble concentrating on things, such as reading the newspaper or watching television” and “Not being able to get to sleep or stay asleep?” were inadvertently duplicated from the graph under the heading “Feeling down or depressed” during the preparation of the files.
BusinessTimes Union

Agnetix Ranks No. 207 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, No. 11 in the sub-category of Manufacturing With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,150%

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Agnetix is No. 207 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
IndustryTimes Union

Logistyx Technologies Named to 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Inc. magazine today revealed that Logistyx Technologies, the leader in strategic parcel shipping and fulfillment technology, is No. 2732 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small and midsized businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy