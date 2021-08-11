For Associations, Virtual Events Prove to be a Viable Option During COVID-19; However, Traditional Challenges of Understaffing, Revenue Generation Remain

Many small businesses in Atlanta and nationwide are enjoying growth as we come out of the pandemic. Businesses are investing in their growth, and customers are living their lives again and spending money. The big challenge now is finding enough workers to service all this pent-up demand. On this episode of Atlanta Franchise Today, host Leslie Kuban, expert franchise consultant, sits down with a very successful franchise in the staffing industry that’s helping to fill that gap. Paula Pizarro has over 40 years in the staffing industry and is the Vice President of Franchise Development for PrideStaff.