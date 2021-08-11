Cancel
Health Services

National Policy Required to Relieve Healthcare Inequities, but No Success So Far

Times Union
 6 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows people of color—including African-Americans, Asians, American Indians, Pacific Islanders, and Hispanic or Latino people—make up almost 40% of the United States population.(1) But several determinants of health, such as access to healthcare and systemic racism put these people at higher risk for poor healthcare outcomes, even fatal results. Dr. Maria Hernandez, founder and CEO of Impact4Health, says, “It’s time to move this conversation forward. The pandemic really highlighted just how difficult it can be for minority individuals to receive the same level of care as other patients; we need to work on setting up national policies that not only help underserved communities get better care, but that also improve the diversity of the healthcare workforce.”

