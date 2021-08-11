Ahthlon ranks Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa among Big Ten's best quarterbacks
Figuring out where Taulia Tagovailoa ranks among Big Ten quarterbacks, or even nationally, is a tough task. He has only four starts to his college portfolio because of a COVID-19-shortened first season at Maryland, during which he alternated between brilliance and rookie mistakes. He's got the bloodlines and the talent to be a star -- and longshot Heisman Trophy odds -- but his football sample size is small.247sports.com
