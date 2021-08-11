BREAKING: Shakey Graves Concert At Codfish Hollow Canceled Due To Spiking Covid Numbers

A huge country music fest set to take place in Florida has just been canceled due to a spike in COVID cases. Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, which was set to take place over three days on Sept. 3-5 in Panama City, Florida, won’t be happening because of the state’s alarming number of coronavirus infections. A new date has already been set in June 2022 for the country music festival. “Fans who have already purchased passes have the option of retaining those passes until next year’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam,” read a statement from the organizers, adding that refunds will be available for fans within seven days. “Organizers encourage everyone to follow guidelines and protocols instituted by local public health officials.” Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked mask mandates, has been breaking records in the amount of single-day COVID case reports. The CDC reported nearly 24,000 new cases in the state last Friday.