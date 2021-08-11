Cancel
BREAKING: Shakey Graves Concert At Codfish Hollow Canceled Due To Spiking Covid Numbers

By Sean Leary
BREAKING NEWS: The upcoming Shakey Graves concert slated for Aug. 22 has been canceled, due to the rapid spread of covid, according to both the Codfish Hollow Facebook page, and Shakey Graves’ page. Codfish just announced the following this afternoon:. Due to the growing complications of the Covid-19 Delta variant,...

Moline, IL
