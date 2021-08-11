Cancel
Mattel admits it ‘fell short’ on Asian representation in Olympic Barbie collection

By Kyle Hicks
kshb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel is addressing the backlash it has received regarding the Asian representation in its Olympic Barbie collection. The company announced the Barbie Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 dolls last year but recently promoted them, saying it’s “committed to empowering girls to participate in sports.”. However, many people...

