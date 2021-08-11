Kern Probation unit seizes large quantity of drugs, handgun

Officers from the Kern County Probation Department's High Risk Offender Unit seized a large quantity of drugs, a handgun and ammunition during a probation visit to a home in the 1600 block of Knudsen Avenue on Tuesday in Bakersfield.

During a search, officers found more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, over four pounds of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, more than three pounds of processed marijuana, over 100 oxycodone pills, 11 bottles containing about 90 Xanax pills each, a 9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, and a silencer, according to a press release.

All of the narcotics seized were consistent with drug sales.

The investigation is ongoing.