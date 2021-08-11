Cancel
Marathon County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON COUNTY At 314 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Bevent, or 13 miles north of Stevens Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Bevent around 325 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Peplin, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Elderon, Shantytown, Pike Lake, Moon, Rocky Corners, Galloway, Dancy and Knowlton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

