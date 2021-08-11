Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano; Waupaca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WAUPACA...NORTHERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 318 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Navarino Wildlife Area, or 13 miles south of Shawano, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clintonville, Pulaski, Black Creek, Embarrass, Navarino Wildlife Area, Oneida, Pittsfield, Angelica, Shiocton and Bear Creek. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH