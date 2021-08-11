Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Walton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL OCONEE, NORTH CENTRAL MORGAN, EAST CENTRAL WALTON AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES THROUGH 445 PM EDT At 415 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Farmington, or 7 miles south of Watkinsville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Watkinsville, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Eastville, Farmington and Apalachee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan, GA
County
Walton County, GA
City
Farmington, GA
City
Oconee, GA
County
Morgan County, GA
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
County
Greene County, GA
City
Bostwick, GA
City
Bishop, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Preparedness#Greene Morgan#Northwestern Greene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's Afghanistan blunder in perspective

Joe Biden had it right on Afghanistan … until he got it wrong. The president has long thought the American presence in Afghanistan was unsustainable. As vice president, he opposed the huge increase in American military forces during the Obama administration. In 2020, he campaigned against “endless wars.”. The tragedy...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy