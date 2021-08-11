Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Walton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL OCONEE, NORTH CENTRAL MORGAN, EAST CENTRAL WALTON AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES THROUGH 445 PM EDT At 415 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Farmington, or 7 miles south of Watkinsville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Watkinsville, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Eastville, Farmington and Apalachee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH