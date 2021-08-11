Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 314 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mill Creek, or 13 miles east of Laurel, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Wayne County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH