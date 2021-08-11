Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dawson County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge Another Cold Front to Bring Strong Northwest Winds RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 136, and 137. * TIMING...Mainly late afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 80. * IMPACTS...These winds will create rapid spread of wildfires.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dawson County, MT
County
Richland County, MT
County
Phillips County, MT
County
Fergus County, MT
County
Prairie County, MT
City
Wibaux, MT
County
Wibaux County, MT
County
Mccone County, MT
County
Petroleum County, MT
County
Garfield County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie#Red Flag Warning#Missouri River#Southern Petroleum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's Afghanistan blunder in perspective

Joe Biden had it right on Afghanistan … until he got it wrong. The president has long thought the American presence in Afghanistan was unsustainable. As vice president, he opposed the huge increase in American military forces during the Obama administration. In 2020, he campaigned against “endless wars.”. The tragedy...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy