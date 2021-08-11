Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge Another Cold Front to Bring Strong Northwest Winds RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 136, and 137. * TIMING...Mainly late afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 80. * IMPACTS...These winds will create rapid spread of wildfires.