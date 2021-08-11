Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Oglethorpe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN OGLETHORPE AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Comer, or near Danielsville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Danielsville, Comer, Colbert, Arnoldsville, Carlton, Diamond Hill, Smithonia, Watson Mill Bridge State Park, Point Peter and Paoli. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH