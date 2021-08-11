Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Orange; Putnam The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Western Putnam County in southeastern New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Walden, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Gardnertown around 430 PM EDT. Newburgh and New Windsor around 435 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH