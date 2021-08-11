Cancel
Beyoncé Mixes Athleisure & Cowgirl Style in a Cropped Hoodie, Cow Print Skirt & Platform Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
A new Adidas x Ivy Park collection is on its way — but this isn’t Beyoncé’s first rodeo.

The “Crazy In Love” musician posed in another bold look from the upcoming “Ivy Rodeo” capsule on the brand’s Instagram page today, also debuting its first children’s collection. Bey herself modeled pieces from the collab including a cropped lavender hoodie and a funky cow-print mini skirt featuring the same shade of purple and a button-up finish.

The finishing touch for the singer’s look came in the form of chunky platform sneakers set with smooth white leather uppers and a coating of signature Three Stripes in blue overlays.

Earlier this week, giving her best go at Western style, Beyoncé broke out a denim bustier-style bodysuit from the collab along with a matching jean jacket and cowboy hat.

Saddling up, the “Lemonade” artist completed her look with a set of chunky platform sneakers from the new capsule; the lifted pair features blue Three Stripes atop a lugged outsole and smooth leather uppers. The new collection debuts on Aug. 19 at Adidas.com .

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own athleisure line, the “Run the World” singer can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to now 28-time Grammy Award winner .

While Beyoncé’s upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection has yet to launch, you can shop these similar shoes to achieve the singer’s bold style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas Nizza Platform Shoes, $65 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas Superstar Bold, $110 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas Nizza Platform Mid, $65 .

Check out the gallery for more of Beyoncé’s best fashion moments over the years.

