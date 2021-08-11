Afterpay Announces Its Interactive NYFW Programming

Click here to read the full article.

As previously reported by WWD, Afterpay is the official presenting partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows with a multiyear deal that will begin in September 2021.

“This September, Afterpay is championing the city that never sleeps, igniting New York City retail and opening fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before,” said Nick Molnar, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Afterpay . “With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support New York City’s economy and jumpstart a fresh future for the fashion industry across the globe.”

Designed to extend New York Fashion Week throughout the city and beyond, Afterpay has announced it will be kicking off in the center of New York’s Times Square with a Dropshop takeover event on Tuesday, Sept. 7. During the takeover, Afterpay will be leveraging The Dropshop franchise with Snapchat technology to bring drop culture to the streets with an in-person immersive shopping event.

Events following Tuesday’s kick-off also include a “House of Afterpay” pop-up shopping destination on Sept. 8. House of Afterpay will feature not only retail experiences but educational programming and in-real-life styling sessions. Zanna Roberts Rassi, a fashion and beauty expert, will host designers with a shopping event for a unique consumer experience through a small business showcase held at House of Afterpay. The showcase aims to provide the opportunity for consumers to discover smaller brands that do not typically show during fashion week.

Later in the week, Rassi will join celebrity stylist, Kate Young, for Afterpay’s NYFW styling sessions on Sept. 10 featuring curated looks from Revolve.

On Sept. 9, Afterpay will host the launch of LaQuan Smith’s first see now, buy now show. Consumers at home will be invited to experience a front-row seat and shop the collections from their screens. Afterpay will conclude the evening by turning the Empire State Building its signature bondi mint color with Molnar and other special guests.

In addition to styling sessions, Afterpay will invite consumers to celebrate NYFW and New York retail with Afterpay Quarter. This one-day-only event includes DJ sets, a roller rink, treat giveaways, café seating and a merch shop with tote bags hand-painted by New York artist Queen Andrea, among other surprise activities.

