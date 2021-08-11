Wait, Did Olivia Rodrigo Just Convince Us That Crocheted Sweaters Are Punk Rock?
Like biting into a lemon dripping with nostalgia, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour woke us up to the heartbreak of our pasts, and keeping with the nostalgic theme, her latest summer outfit is taking us on a trip right back to 2003. Posing for the cover of Variety, Olivia wore a cropped Moschino cardigan in a crocheted pattern and a matching mini skirt that doesn't hold back on the vibrant pops of color.www.popsugar.com
