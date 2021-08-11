Cancel
Public Health

What's Driving Governor Ron DeSantis' Decisions on COVID-19 Measures

By Ailsa Chang
 6 days ago

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Steve Contorno, political editor of the Tampa Bay Times, about how Floridians view Gov. Ron DeSantis' leadership during the pandemic. Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.

Ron Desantis
