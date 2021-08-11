Marshall, Moran support bipartisan measure for COVID-19 testing of immigrants at border
TOPEKA — A large bipartisan majority endorsed a budget amendment offered by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall to prohibit transportation of migrants crossing the border who hadn’t tested negative for COVID-19. Marshall and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, both Republicans from Kansas, joined the 88-11 majority backing amendment of a Senate budget resolution that would provide funding for coronavirus testing and treatment of immigrants at the border and for quarantining individuals who tested positive for the virus.kansasreflector.com
