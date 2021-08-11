Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcallen, TX

Marshall, Moran support bipartisan measure for COVID-19 testing of immigrants at border

By Tim Carpenter
kansasreflector.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA — A large bipartisan majority endorsed a budget amendment offered by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall to prohibit transportation of migrants crossing the border who hadn’t tested negative for COVID-19. Marshall and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, both Republicans from Kansas, joined the 88-11 majority backing amendment of a Senate budget resolution that would provide funding for coronavirus testing and treatment of immigrants at the border and for quarantining individuals who tested positive for the virus.

kansasreflector.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Mcallen, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Moran, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
Mcallen, TX
Health
City
Marshall, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Republicans#Fox News#House#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Tesla (TSLA.O), saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their...

Comments / 1

Community Policy