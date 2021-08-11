Cancel
Federal broadband internet funds give hope to towns without municipal bonds

ledgertranscript.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncoming federal funds are a ray of hope for towns that remain shut out of achieving broadband internet for every residence. Towns like Hancock and Francestown might finally be able to secure high speed internet for their underserved residents through newly available monies from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the American Rescue Plan Act, and anticipated funds via the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate on Monday.

