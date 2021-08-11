Axos Axes Six Former E*Trade Sales Reps as Competitors Circle RIA Pool

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.01.