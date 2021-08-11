Cancel
Axos Axes Six Former E*Trade Sales Reps as Competitors Circle RIA Pool

By Jake Martin
advisorhub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline bank Axos Financial is digesting its $55 million deal for the former registered investment advisor custody business of E*Trade Financial as competitors are circling its pool of newly acquired advisors. The San Diego-based bank, shortly after closing the deal with seller Morgan Stanley on July 30, began trimming costs...

