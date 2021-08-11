Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Exploring the Hard and Beautiful Realities of Dallas-Area Farm Life

By Jessica Otte
dmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning a feature about a flower farm—or any farm, for that matter—is a tricky thing for a long-lead publication. When I first reached out to the good folks at Mars Hill after stumbling upon their Instagram page last August, we’d just missed the peak of their blooming season. We made plans to revisit the idea in early spring. Then the freeze of February threw their timelines for a loop, so we postponed another few months. Even as this issue was preparing to go to press, our photo shoot was pushed because the Ferris farm’s 51,000 gladiolus bulbs hadn’t bloomed quite on schedule. Our staff photographer, Elizabeth Lavin, captured the images you’ll see in the story—which is available to read in the August print edition and online now—the day before we closed the magazine.

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Mars Hill#Restaurants#Animals#North Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Delaware County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

2021 Family Farm Day Offers Inside Fun Peek Into Farming Life

What's it like to be a farmer and live life on a farm? You can find out on August 28. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties have once again teamed up for The 9th Annual Family Farm Day on Saturday, August 28, from 10 am to 5 pm. There will be 40 participating farms among Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties which will be open for the public to come and enjoy a fun day that includes tours, rides, hands-on activities, free samples, and visits with farm animals where possible. This is a free event held rain or shine. You will likely walk away with a new appreciation for our area farmers when you learn all about the many facets of agriculture: everything from maple sugaring, fruit and vegetable production, to beekeeping, cider pressing, wool processing, and dairy production. You'll get plenty of opportunities to sample and buy locally made/produced products along the way so it's a great idea to bring a cooler to store any purchases.
Agricultureflowermag.com

Explore the farmstand at Edgewater Farm

Blooming pots of zinnias brighten a display of fresh bread and other kitchen treats at Edgewater Farm’s farmstand. The field team at Edgewater Farm has already been working for several hours when the farmstand staff arrives at 8 a.m. The river might buffer the farm from early frosts, but still,...
Agricultureagdaily.com

Life lessons from the farm

Farmers are some of the most creative people in the world. When a job must get done and fixing it right isn’t an option, tell me you haven’t come up with an unusual solution — like barbed wiring, duck taping, or welding your way through some major crisis. My husband,...
Omaha, NEfox42kptm.com

"Relax! Life is beautiful!" It's National Relaxation Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Film producer, David L. Wolper, said "Relax! Life is beautiful." August 15 is National Relaxation Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Life can be stressful, and stress can cause mental and physical harm for a person's health, said the website. August 15 can give everyone a day to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Scott Murdoch

Explore the beauty of Lost Dutchman State Park

Arizona is filled with many parks and natural attractions for everyone to visit. You can do hiking and camping in many valleys or hills and water sports in lakes and rivers. Mohave County has a park namely the Lost Dutchman State Park and here is the brief information about it.
Agriculturejournaltrib.com

Creamed green beans succumb to heat and sun

In our family there are two milestones to a gardening season. The first is creamed green beans on toast, and the second is BLTs. We reached the second milestone last week, and I gotta tell you, there’s something pretty magical about biting into a sandwich anchored by fresh, garden-ripened tomatoes and feeling the juice run down your chin. Even if it drips further than you’d hoped and soils your favorite T-shirt.
Saint Charles, IAWinterset Madisonian

Passion for animals leads to the art of preservation

Remington Hutton of St. Charles started honing his taxidermy skills at age nine. Now, nearly 15 years later, Hutton not only operates a professional taxidermy business of his own, but houses several exotic, and even endangered, animals on his ranch. Remington Taxidermy From zebras and alligators to mountain lions, birds, and fish, Hutton has created mounts, rugs, and more from […]
Agriculturewearegreenbay.com

Life on the Farm: Fall semester at FVTC

(WFRV) – Jeremy is in the studio this week, to catch us up on the offerings at Fox Valley Technical College. Whether you are looking to learn a new skill or earn a degree, they have a fit for your needs. Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

'Constellations' explores romance in parallel realities

CLINTON — The final play of the Clinton Area Showboat Theater is “Sliding Doors” on steroids. Like the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow movie, “Constellations” explores what happens in different realities when the characters make different choices. But “Constellations” presents more than two alternatives. Jess Ford and Alexandra Palkovic play the leads...
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Arizona’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 110 Glorious Campsites

Waking up to breathtaking waterfront views isn’t a luxury limited to faraway island paradises – that very same experience is available to us right here in Arizona! Alamo Lake State Park, located in Wenden, boasts over 110 campsites, many of which directly overlook the crystal-clear waters of the 3,500-acre lake. RV and tent sites, as […] The post Arizona’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 110 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

The Picture-Perfect Botham Winery Is One Of The Most Beautiful Places To Enjoy A Glass Of Wine In Wisconsin

The rolling countryside west of Madison is one of the state’s most beautiful regions and perched on one of these scenic hills you’ll find one of the state’s most beautiful wineries. Botham Vineyards & Winery produces some wonderful wines and its gorgeous hilltop winery and patio is the ideal destination for a relaxing afternoon. Here’s […] The post The Picture-Perfect Botham Winery Is One Of The Most Beautiful Places To Enjoy A Glass Of Wine In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Gardeningthemillennews.com

Gardening with Talmadge

Now is the time to plan for spring cheer and blooms in your home. If you do not have an outdoor garden area and you want some colorful blooms in your home in the spring or if you want early spring blooms in your home, plan now for an indoor container garden. The indoor container garden can be a single […]
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Rock Bottom Launches Beer Club with Mini Keg Beer Barrels

Rock Bottom, the acclaimed restaurant and brewery, is launching its Beer Barrel Club – a revolutionary new way for guests to enjoy award-winning brews to-go in its new 128-ounce Beer Barrel. For $300, guests can join the Beer Club and receive a $300 Rock Bottom gift card that’s good for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy