TN Department of Correction donates 18,000 water bottles to Nashville Rescue Mission

By Alex Corradetti
WKRN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction donated more than 18,000 water bottles to the Nashville Rescue Mission. Earlier this summer, the Nashville Rescue Mission told News 2 they were in desperate need of water bottles. They get about 800 guests a day and need about 2,400 bottles of water per day. They say with the extremely high temperatures, this is of great need right now.

