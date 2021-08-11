Fate of Assembly's investigation into Gov. Cuomo could be decided next week

" The fate of the Assembly's investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo may be decided next week. Multiple lawmakers tell News 12 that the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee will be meeting at the Capitol on Monday to discuss what they can and should do next. News 12 spoke with Democratic Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski, who is on the committee. "Remember that our state constitution is different from other states. It's different from the federal Constitution. And there's not much precedent here in terms of impeachments of governors, right? So, we'll be speaking to Assembly counsel, our outside counsel, discussing things with members on what can happen and what should happen," says Zebrowski. On top of the sexual harassment allegations against the governor, the Judiciary Committee has also been looking into Cuomo's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic and his book deal. "