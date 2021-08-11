Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fate of Assembly's investigation into Gov. Cuomo could be decided next week

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X43CO_0bOoFYyH00

" The fate of the Assembly's investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo may be decided next week. Multiple lawmakers tell News 12 that the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee will be meeting at the Capitol on Monday to discuss what they can and should do next. News 12 spoke with Democratic Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski, who is on the committee. "Remember that our state constitution is different from other states. It's different from the federal Constitution. And there's not much precedent here in terms of impeachments of governors, right? So, we'll be speaking to Assembly counsel, our outside counsel, discussing things with members on what can happen and what should happen," says Zebrowski. On top of the sexual harassment allegations against the governor, the Judiciary Committee has also been looking into Cuomo's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic and his book deal. "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

2K+
Followers
700
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Assembly#The Assembly#Fate Of Assembly#Democratic#The Judiciary Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsBay News 9

Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

NEW YORK (AP) — In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday granted clemency to 10 people, among them a man whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in a 1998 killing was championed by actor Martin Sheen. Cuomo fully pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of another...
Politicsnystateofpolitics.com

Lawmakers eye Cuomo's pension, scrapping father's name from bridge

It’s a bill that has been floated before, but is gaining more steam in light of recent events — changing the name of the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee. In 2017, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo first renamed the newly rebuilt Tappan Zee Bridge, there was quite an uproar among local community members and even some lawmakers.
Politicsnewyorkupstate.com

NYS Fair scraps Governor’s Day as Cuomo prepares to resign

Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is scrapping its traditional “Governor’s Day” event as Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to resign from office next week. The state fair recently removed the “Governor’s Day” title from its list of special days on its website. Officials declined to say whether the...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

State Assembly Judiciary Committee Will Issue Report On Investigation Into Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Outrage from lawmakers and some of the women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment has forced state Assembly leaders to reverse course. They won’t impeach him, but they will now make the findings of their investigation public, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside,” Cuomo said on Aug. 10. TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment Investigation He may have stepped aside, but Cuomo is not out of the woods yet. Assembly leaders have done a stunning about face, now saying they will...
Politicswamc.org

Barclay Wary Of Final Report After Assembly's Cuomo Impeachment Probe

The New York State Assembly Speaker and the Judiciary Committee say they will release a report of their findings from the impeachment probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo, which will end August 25, a day after Cuomo resigns. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican from the 120th district, says he...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Cuomo’s accuser blasts the New York Assembly Speaker for taking the “coward’s way out” by suspending the investigation.

Cuomo’s accuser blasts the New York Assembly Speaker for taking the “coward’s way out” by suspending the investigation. At least two of the 11 women who have accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct have blasted the Democrat-controlled New York State Assembly for temporarily postponing the governor’s impeachment probe. Former Cuomo...
Hamburg, NYWIVB

Hochul to keep Cuomo’s commissioners in place for at least 45 days

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to build an administration in a matter of weeks. She’s vowed changes are ahead for state government. However it doesn’t appear all of those changes will be immediate. Hochul visited the Erie County Fair in Hamburg Sunday. In response to...
Politicsanjournal.com

Andrew Cuomo's Surprise Defender

When New York Attorney General Leticia James issued her report containing the accusations that the governor had acted inappropriately with 12 women, many individuals on both sides of the aisle no doubt rejoiced. One man, however, who has been soundly attacked himself by New York Democrats was appalled. He stated that he had no personal knowledge as to the truth or falsity of the charges, but that the governor was not being treated fairly or lawfully.
PoliticsPress-Republican

GOP chairs: Assembly should continue Cuomo impeachment

PLATTSBURGH — North Country and Capital District GOP county committee chairs are calling on the Assembly Judiciary Committee to continue its impeachment process against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. REPORT NOT ENOUGH. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) announced that the Assembly would suspend its impeachment investigation when the governor's resignation...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Show and tell: The Assembly’s obligation to produce a detailed report on what it found in investigating Cuomo

The Assembly Judiciary Committee was right to say that impeachment would come off the table when Gov. Cuomo resigns early next week. Unlike the U.S. Constitution, the state’s highest legal document doesn’t allow former office-holders to be barred by the Legislature from future campaigns — and even if it did, Cuomo’s offenses do not warrant the extreme step of permanent blacklisting. But the ...
Politicsnny360.com

Editorial — Keep it going: Legislature must proceed with impeachment against Cuomo

Sustained criticism over the weekend compelled state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to finally commit to releasing the Judiciary Committee’s report on its investigation into several controversies involving Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Heastie angered many people Friday by announcing that the Judiciary Committee would suspend its impeachment proceeding against Cuomo. He said...
Politicskentonbee.com

Under fire, Cuomo resigns as governor

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday, Aug. 10, that he will step down as governor after an investigation found he sexually harassed several women. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said, adding that the transition must be seamless. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy