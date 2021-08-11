Cancel
Astronomy

Only Slight Chance Of Asteroid Bennu Hitting Earth: NASA

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An asteroid known as Bennu will pass within half the distance of the Earth to the Moon in the year 2135 but the probability of an impact with our planet in the coming centuries is very slight, scientists said Wednesday. OSIRIS-REx, a NASA spacecraft, spent two years near Bennu, an...

