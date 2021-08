A wildland fire near mile marker 29 on state Highway 162 has already been contained, and crews remain on scene mopping up, according to a pair of Nixle alerts issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The first alert went out with a timestamp of 1:13 p.m., asking people in the area to exercise good situational awareness, but by 1:41 p.m. the fire was contained. Drivers headed to and from Covelo are urged to exercise caution when passing through the area.