Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Arizona governor pays up in NBA Finals bet with Gov. Tony Evers

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Arizona governor officially paid up Wednesday after losing a bet last month to Wisconsin’s governor over who would come out as champions in the NBA Finals. The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2, living up to the #Bucksin6 saying. Wisconsin Governor...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Nba Finals#Wmtv#Suns#Dougducey#Bucks#Usingersausage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Wisconsin Statenews8000.com

Watch Live: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gives COVID update

MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers joined Wisconsin Department of Health Services leaders to update the state about the status of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and the response. He will also answer questions. Other speakers include Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services; Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief...
Tomah, WInbc15.com

Evers: State ready to help Afghan refugees resettle at Fort McCoy

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers says Tuesday that Wisconsin is ready to house Afghan refugees seeking shelter at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. “Many Afghan people now fleeing their homes have bravely contributed to work in Afghanistan over the past two decades,” said Evers. “Just as they protected us in serving our country and helped keep our troops safe, we owe it to them to protect and keep them safe.”
Arizona StateSFGate

Arizona doctors urge governor to require masks in schools

PHOENIX (AP) — More than 150 Arizona doctors on Thursday urged Gov. Doug Ducey to mandate masks in public schools, dialing up pressure as coronavirus cases rise and a growing number of school districts require their staff and students to mask up in defiance of a new state law. Scientists...
Wisconsin Statemadison

Gov. Tony Evers: 50% of Wisconsin population is fully vaccinated

Half of the Wisconsin population is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday. Nearly 3 million people across Wisconsin have completed their inoculation series, including 60% of adults in the state. “This is an incredible milestone, and we are proud to see the millions of Wisconsinites...
Politicscwbradio.com

Governor Evers Vetoes Election Bills

(AP) Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state. The Democratic governor had been widely expected to turn back the bills, which his party had derided as voter suppression. Republicans argued...
Kenosha County, WIKenosha News.com

Local legislators react to Gov. Tony Evers' election legislation vetoes

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed a number of bills authored by Republicans that would place new restrictions on Wisconsin voters following former President Donald Trump’s election loss. The bills make significant changes to Wisconsin elections, such as making most people who are indefinitely confined — not able...
PoliticsLake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: MU Law Poll - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson & Gov. Tony Evers

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon discuss the recent Marquette University Law School Poll results regarding favorability numbers for U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R) and Governor Tony Evers (D). For Johnson, results revealed that his support is slipping: 35% view him favorably, 42% unfavorably and 23% said they don't have an opinion. His favorability shows a 3% decrease compared to the October 2020 poll. This is also the lowest approval rating for Johnson since 2015 where 27% had a favorable opinion and 38% were unfavorable. For Gov. Tony Evers, results revealed that his approval rating remains steady, while 43% disapprove, and six percent didn't know.
kjzz.org

Ducey Adviser Juan Ciscomani Running For Arizona 2nd Congressional District

A Republican member of Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration has announced he is running for Congress. His statement of interest was filed on Monday. Juan Ciscomani is the senior adviser for the Arizona-Mexico Commission and is running in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Tucson. His stances include border security, anti-abortion,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy