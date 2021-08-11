Arizona governor pays up in NBA Finals bet with Gov. Tony Evers

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon discuss the recent Marquette University Law School Poll results regarding favorability numbers for U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R) and Governor Tony Evers (D). For Johnson, results revealed that his support is slipping: 35% view him favorably, 42% unfavorably and 23% said they don't have an opinion. His favorability shows a 3% decrease compared to the October 2020 poll. This is also the lowest approval rating for Johnson since 2015 where 27% had a favorable opinion and 38% were unfavorable. For Gov. Tony Evers, results revealed that his approval rating remains steady, while 43% disapprove, and six percent didn't know.