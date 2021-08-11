Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Proposed Clean Energy Standard Could End Power Plant Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2035

By Jeff Brady
nprillinois.org
 6 days ago

This is the year that the U.S. might pass some sort of the most significant climate change legislation ever. Earlier this morning, Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution. Depending on the details that emerge in the final package, it could help achieve President Biden's goal of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from power plants by 2035. From our climate change team, NPR's Jeff Brady reports.

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Power Plant#Infrastructure#Climate Change#Democrats#Congress#Senate#Republican#Edf Action#Org#Npr News#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryngtnews.com

Natural Gas Vehicle Industry Shifts to Full Carbon Negative Future

NGVAmerica has pledged that by 2030, 80% of NGV on-road motor fuel in the U.S. will be derived from renewable sources, rising to 100% by 2050. Last year, RNG collected at local landfills, wastewater treatment plants, commercial food waste facilities and agricultural digesters displaced conventional natural gas derived from fossil sources as the dominant on-road NGV fuel source nationwide.
AgriculturePost-Journal

Republicans Call For Renewable Energy Study

The news of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation last week scuttled a planned state Assembly and Senate Republican Conference event on clean energy policy. While the press gathering was scuttled, Republicans have introduced a proposal that would require the Public Service Commission and NYSERDA to conduct a full cost-benefit analysis of renewable energy systems and to compare those costs with other ways of producing electricity.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US funds direct air capture research

Nine research projects will get support from $24mn in federal funds. The US Department of Energy said August 17 it was backing research into direct air carbon capture with $24mn in funding. As part of a US plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the department said it was backing...
Amsterdam, NYNEWS10 ABC

Tonko announces nearly $1.5M to GE Research for carbon emission removal

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko, Chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, Tuesday announced that GE Research will receive $1,499,998 from the U.S. Department of Energy to fund research into carbon dioxide removal technology. The funding will reportedly help develop the tools necessary to meet the goal set by the Biden-Harris Administration of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

What is the Clean Electricity Payment Program?

Congress is considering a Clean Electricity Payment Program in the massive reconciliation package. It’s not a Clean Energy Standard, but it can accomplish the same goal, advocates say. Congress is considering landmark legislation to address climate change and the clean energy transition through a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Only...
Energy Industrykrwg.org

Interior Department resuming oil and gas leasing

Commentary: The Interior Department announced tonight that it will resume the oil and gas leasing process that had been paused by President Biden’s day-one executive order. Interior also confirmed that the Justice Department will appeal the court decision which prompted the restart. The Center for Western Priorities released the following...
Colorado StatePosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Federal government announces first-ever water shortage in Lake Mead, Colorado River |Biden administration releases guidance limiting international financing for fossil fuels |Biden administration to review federal coal leasing

MONDAY AGAIN. Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the first-ever water shortage declaration for...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Solar could make up 40% of US power by 2035 – Biden administration

If Congress provides tax credits for the solar industry, it could grow rapidly by 2035. First Solar breaks ground on a $680 million, 3.3 GW solar factory in Ohio. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

Biden EPA Ramps Up Voluntary Efforts as Climate Crisis Worsens

The Biden administration is doubling down on decades-old voluntary climate programs, as environmentalists wonder whether such industry-friendly outreach is the right move as the world approaches a climate cliff. The Environmental Protection Agency is marking 30 years since launching its first voluntary initiative, which led to more than two-dozen partnerships...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Getting To 40% Solar Energy In The US By 2035 Is A Piece Of Cake, Kind Of

The Biden administration is out with a new memo that anticipates getting to 40% solar energy in the US by 2035. That might not be in time to settle out this whole thing about catastrophic climate change, but it should put the nation on track to meet the President’s ambitious goal for decarbonizing the nation’s power generation profile. Of course, the devil is in the details, and the big question is whether or not certain elected officials will get with the planet-saving program.
Energy IndustryMyhighplains.com

Xcel Energy announces it is the largest clean energy provider in the country

MINNEAPOLIS (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy announced it is the largest clean energy provider in the country when it comes to wind, solar, and battery usage. That according to the American Clean Power Association (ACP) in a recently published annual report, Xcel said the ACP ranks investor-owned utilities, based on the amount of clean power on their systems at the end of 2020 and Xcel ranked number one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy