By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,082 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state announced over 2,000 new daily cases for the first time in May, but Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday is usually a day where data from the weekend is dumped in. But the state reported over 2,000 new cases on Thursday and again on Friday. This brings the statewide total to 1,246,014 cases and 27,957 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 935 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 226 patients are...