Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Columbia tells attorney general city school mask mandate is legal

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAf0Q_0bOoEziP00

The City of Columbia says the state attorney general is wrong in his belief that the city's recently passed school mask goes against state law, and they remain committed to fighting for their measure in court.

Patrick Wright, an attorney for the city, sent a letter to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Wednesday. That letter was in response to Wilson's letter earlier in the week.

Wilson had told the city that their mask mandate, which is for elementary and middle schools, violated a state budget proviso that specifically barred school districts from mandating masks for kids and teachers. He said it was the legislature's intent when they wrote it that no one would put a such a rule in place.

Wilson gave the city until Friday, August 13 to amend or rescind their order.

But in his response Wright said the city had a right to pass their emergency ordinance, and that the South Carolina Supreme Court has held in the past that provisos that don't directly deal with raising and spending money can be removed by courts.

Last week, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced that because of the accelerated spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, he was declaring a state of emergency and instituting a mask mandate in elementary and middle schools. However, he needed two-thirds of the council to back that decision within 24 hours to become law, which they did a day later.

The ordinance does not affect adults or high schoolers and changes no rules for businesses or any other public spaces. Benjamin said he's doing this because children 12 and under are not eligible to get vaccinated.

The mandate affects 43 elementary and middle schools, mostly in Richland School District One, as well as one school in Richland Two and all private schools. It's in effect for 61 days from its passing, although the council has the option of extending it.

The city said it's willing to continue to defend its position in court.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office said the city still has until Friday. If they don't make a change, they will explore legal options.

Comments / 0

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Legislature#Attorney General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbia, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Here's who's running for mayor, city council in Columbia

Filing closed noon Friday, August 13, for individuals to file a Statement of Candidacy with the Columbia City Clerk's Office in the upcoming municipal election. Here is a list of candidates and brief biographical information of individuals seeking office for Columbia Mayor and City Council At-Large, District 1 and District 4 seats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy