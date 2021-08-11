Cancel
NFL

Could this be a preview of Packers' new alternate uniforms?

By Zach Kruse
 6 days ago
An ambitious Twitter user has followed the breadcrumb trails from the team and delivered an educated guess on what the Green Bay Packers’ new alternate uniforms will look like this year.

The team will reveal the uniforms next Thursday, August 19, per president Mark Murphy.

The Twitter user (@TheGPackers) used a few clues to narrow down the options. The Packers are expected to use a uniform with a shade of green while also honoring a previous championship team, providing only a few potential options from past uniform combinations.

The final prediction? A green-and-gold jersey honoring the 1936 championship team.

The mock up is provided in the Twitter thread above.

The helmet would remain gold with stickers removed. The uniform would have gold shoulders and numbers on a green background. And note: the green from the 1936 look is a different shade than the current green, matching Murphy’s own words.

It’s not a revolutionary look, but it’s clean and simple, and as the Twitter user points out, the 1936 team marked the first time the Packers wore green and gold together.

Could this be the new uniform? It certainly looks possible. Vote below if you’d like it or hate it as the Packers alternate uniform in 2021.

