Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Mulholland Dr.’ Among Classics Rejoining the Criterion Collection in 4K Ultra HD

By Anna Tingley
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvDXX_0bOoE2A900

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You’ll finally be able to watch your favorite classics in 4K HD.

The Criterion Collection announced today that they will come out with their first-ever 4K Ultra HD titles in November, made up of a six-film slate that includes Orson Welles’ seminal “ Citizen Kane ,” widely regarded as one of the best films in history.

The 1941 film was the Criterion Collection’s first laser-disc offering 37 years ago, making its return after a long absence particularly commemorative. It will release alongside five other breakthrough movies: Allen and Albert Hughe’s directorial debut “Menace II Society,” Jane Campion’s Academy Award-winning “The Piano,” David Lynch’s love letter to Los Angeles, “Mulholland Dr.,” Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s classic romance drama “The Red Shoes” and Richard Lester’s “A Hard Day’s Night,” the beloved movie musical that brought The Beatles to the big screen during the height of their fame in 1964.

Each title will release as part of a combo pack that comes with a 4K UHD disc of the film and a Blu-ray of the film, in addition to special features. The initial six releases are just the first of many the Criterion Collection plans to roll out, with more offerings to come in the next few months. And with “Scream” coming out in 4K Blu-ray on Oct. 19, cinephiles have a lot to look forward to.

If you’re looking to add to your collection before November, though, here are some of the best Criterion Collection DVDs (and popular 4K editions) to hold you over.

‘Mulholland Dr.’ Criterion Collection

In David Lynch’s “Mulholland Dr.,” Naomi Watts stars as Betty Elms as she runs into ominous trouble after moving to Hollywood to become a movie star.

Buy: Mulholland Dr. Criterion Collection Blu-ray $19.99

‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ Criterion Collection

Following the Spanish Civil War, a young Ofelia comes face to face with fascism while taking care of her pregnant mother. The Criterion edition includes audio commentary and interviews with director Guillermo del Toro.

Buy: Pan’s Labyrinth Criterion Collection Blu-ray $21.10

‘Seven Samurai’ Criterion Collection

Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 action film is widely regarded as a masterpiece, which tells the story of a vulnerable sixteenth century village that hires a group of warriors to protect them from invading bandits.

Buy: Seven Samurai Criterion Collection $9.99

‘La piscine’ Criterion Collection

Jacque Deray and Jean-Claude Carriére’s “La piscine” stars real-life couple Alain Delon and Romy Schneider, who reunite for an erotic performance on the Côte d’Azur before an unexpected visitor leads their blissful vacation astray. The Criterion Collection includes archival footage, an alternate ending and an informational interview with film scholar Nick Rees-Roberts.

Buy: La piscine Criterion Collection $19.99

‘Almost Famous’ 4K

“Almost Famous,” which released in 4K UHD last month, tells the semi-autobiographical story of music journalist William Miller as he infiltrates himself into the rock-and-roll world and chases stories for “Rolling Stone.” The new release is a must-have for collectors,  featuring the original theatrical cut, the beloved “Bootleg cut” and a limited-edition Steelbook.

Buy: Almost Famous 4K $30.99

‘The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy’ 4K

The 4K edition of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy includes both the extended and theatrical cuts of Peter Jackson’s masterpiece, which tells the epic Middle-earth tale based on Tolkien’s original novels.

Buy: The Lord of the Rings RK $70.00

‘Scarface’ 4K

Starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana in the 1980s, “Scarface” is a story of a man who comes to the U.S in search of the American Dream. The 4K edition comes with deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes footage from set.

Buy: Scarface $9.99

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
37K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Scarface
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Citizen Kane
Person
Romy Schneider
Person
Alain Delon
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Kane
Person
Jane Campion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Ultra Hd#4k Movies#4k Uhd#K Ultra#Criterion#Menace Ii Society#Academy Award#Beatles#K Uhd#Tolkien#Rings#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
TV SeriesVariety

‘The White Lotus’ Characters, Ranked from Pure to Pure Evil

With a mysterious box of human remains, an eclectic troupe of morally questionable characters and an idyllic hotel so expensive you’ll want to cry, “The White Lotus” proposes a variety of interesting questions but doesn’t spoon-feed the answers. While the HBO series centers around privileged hotel guests and their distressed...
MoviesVariety

Johnny Depp Donostia Award Defended by San Sebastian Festival Director

The San Sebastian Film Festival has come out swinging against those who criticized it for bestowing its highest honor, the Donostia Award, to controversial actor Johnny Depp. Among the critics were a group of Spanish women filmmakers who said they were “very surprised” that Depp is receiving the award. “This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: ‘it doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor,’” Cristina Andreu, president of Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media had told the Associated Press.
MoviesVariety

‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Hacks’ Are Among Cinematography Emmy Nominees With Very Different Tones But Same Visual Goal

This year the single-camera half-hour cinematography race pits action-packed episodes against tense drama and dark comedy. Despite the drastic tonal differences between series and their sometimes out-of-this-world settings, the goals of DPs on their nominated episodes were common: capturing theater-grade quality images to allow audiences stuck at home amid a pandemic a chance to escape. For example, “Made for Love” implemented a shallow depth of field to put the audience in the main character’s POV when she made her own daring escape from her locked-down house, while “The Mandalorian” relied on a lot of camera movement to make viewers feel like they were in the center of the action of a chase sequence, and “Servant” found new ways to ramp up the suspense even with the action primarily taking place in one location. At the heart of it all, collaboration between department heads was vital to the success of such storytelling.
Moviescinelinx.com

New Universal Monsters Collection Brings the Classics to 4K Ultra HD

Universal has announced an all new film collection, bringing their iconic movie monsters to 4K Ultra HD for the first time. If you missed out on Universal’s ridiculously impressive classic monster Blu-ray set, well…you really missed out on something great. However, you’ll soon get the chance to get in on the classic action with the “Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Universal Classic Monsters coming to 4K in time for Halloween

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital release of the Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection. The box set includes Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Wolf Man, and hits shelves on October 5th; cehck out the cover artwork and details below…
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Blu-Ray News: Criterion Collection Announces 4K UHD!

The Criterion Collection has been at the forefront of boutique home video releasing labels for the past forty years, beginning with their laserdisc heyday in the 1980s through the late 1990s before their foray into the DVD and Blu-Ray disc market where they more or less represented the pinnacle of elite film curation, restoration and distribution. Always known for their eclectic choices of film projects to pursue, their comprehensive extras and their strive to delivery the very best in terms of technical quality from sound to picture, The Criterion Collection has been the zenith of home video film collectors for as long as the formats have existed.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

A Clockwork Orange Arrives on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital on September 21

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 classic dystopian film, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital on September 21. Adapted from Anthony Burgess’s 1962 decline-of-civilization novel, A Clockwork Orange received four Academy Award® nominations; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Based on Material from Another Medium) and Best Film Editing.
MoviesCollider

Stanley Kubrick's 'A Clockwork Orange' Gets a 4K Ultra HD Release Date

Fifty years after it premiered, Stanley Kubrick’s classic dystopian film A Clockwork Orange is headed to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced Tuesday that Kubrick’s highly influential film will be available in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time on September 21. A Clockwork Orange premiered in 1971, as an adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s 1962 decline-of-civilization novel by the same title.
MoviesMovieWeb

Scream 25th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Edition Arrives This October

Wes Craven's horror masterpiece Scream is reportedly getting a 4K restoration this October. The film celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and it makes sense to give the fans something they desire. A 1080p Blu-ray version of Scream was released in 2011, two weeks before Scream 4 opened in theatres. It's been radio silence since then. A similar scenario seems to be happening again. A 4K restoration of Scream is long overdue and it's the right time to release the 4K UHD edition. The Blu-ray release could also help reinvigorate fans' interest in the franchise since the fifth film of the series also titled Scream, releases early next year. Because let's be honest, nobody really asked for another Scream movie.
Moviescriterion.com

Citizen Kane to Lead Criterion’s First 4K Slate

We’re thrilled to announce Criterion’s first 4K Ultra HD releases, a six-film slate that includes Citizen Kane, Menace II Society, The Piano, Mulholland Dr., The Red Shoes, and A Hard Day’s Night. The first of these editions and their special features will be detailed in our November 2021 announcement next week, with others to follow in subsequent months.
MoviesTechRadar

Best 4K movies: the most stunning flicks on Ultra HD Blu-ray

A film that's bound to receive a wider audience on home video, Alita: Battle Angel soars on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray thanks to some incredible HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and a transfer that's sharper than Alita's Damascus blade. Despite being upscaled from a 2K digital intermediate, Alita: Battle Angel...
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Films Nerds Take Note: ‘Citizen Kane’ Is Getting a 4K Ultra HD Release

Orson Welles’ influential movie Citizen Kane, widely considered the best film ever made, leads the Criterion Collection’s upcoming 4K Ultra HD offerings. Its first slate of releases includes six films; each edition will house special features, which will be detailed next week. Citizen Kane was Criterion Collection’s first laser-disc offering 37 years ago, and in November it will return to its library in 4K Ultra HD after a long absence. In addition to Citizen Kane, Allen and Albert Hughes’ Menace II Society, Jane Campion’s The Piano starring Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin, David Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, and Richard Lester’s Beatles classic A Hard Day’s Night round out the initial offerings. Each title will be available as a 4K UHD+Blu-ray combo pack, which includes a 4K UHD disc of the film along with a Blu-ray of the film and its special features. Select films will also be offered in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. See the full offerings here.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

BFI bows The Seventh Seal on 4K Ultra HD, plus Paramount has From Dusk Til Dawn coming on UHD, and more news & reviews

We’re wrapping up the week here at The Digital Bits with a trio of additional disc reviews and a bit more release news too. First up, those reviews... Tim kicks things off with a look at Jacques Tourneur’s 1964 horror-comedy classic The Comedy of Terrors, starring Vincent Price, Boris Karloff, and Peter Lorre. It’s coming to Blu-ray on 8/31 from Kino Lorber Studio Classics.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

G.I. Joe: Retaliation – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Rarely, a sequel is actually better than its predecessor, but it should come easy with G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The follow-up sticks close to the source material, which is not what the profoundly stupid G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra did. The film also amps up on the grounded action that the whole toy line is based on. It’s the sort of action film that’s mindless, straightforward, and muy macho. If that’s your jam, then this is a G.I. Joe film that’s going to please you quite a bit.
MoviesPaste Magazine

4K Ultra HD Comes to Criterion with First Wave of Films Announced

Coveted physical media distribution company The Criterion Collection announced today that it will be introducing 4K Ultra HD films into its expansive library. As reported on their site, the induction will kick off with a slate of six films: Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, Powell and Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, Jane Campion’s The Piano, David Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., The Hughes Brothers’ Menace II Society and The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy