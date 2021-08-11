Lorenzen Wright murder: Attorneys for Billy Ray Turner file more than a dozen motions

The man accused of murdering former Memphis basketball Lorenzen Wright appeared before a judge again Wednesday morning.

Billy Ray Turner's lawyers filed 15 motions regarding the case. We do not know exactly what those 15 motions are at this moment.

Turner has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges in Wright’s death.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in southeast Memphis in July 2010.

In July 2019, Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit first degree murder and attempted first attempted first degree murder.

The trial for Turner, her one-time co-defendant, was postponed during the pandemic.

He will return to court on September 22nd. The trial is set for January 31, 2022.