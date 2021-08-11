Cancel
Tom Brady NFT Kicks Off New DraftKings Marketplace

DraftKings is looking to be more than just a sports betting platform with the announcement this week that it will launch its new NFT Marketplace. The new platform dropped its first NFT from legendary quarterback Tom Brady Wednesday and has more lined up from athletes like skateboarder Tony Hawk, and tennis star Naomi Osaka through rights-holder Autograph. "So we're starting with Tom Brady, who's all-time GOAT, uncontroversially one of the best possible people we can lead with," DraftKings president Matt Kalish told Cheddar. He also discussed how the NFT ecosystem is integrated into the existing app and talked about the recent acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

