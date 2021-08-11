The Surprising Revelation Ted Allen Shared About Chopped's Set Design
If you love watching culinary pros engage in fierce cook-offs, you're probably well-versed with "Chopped" and its one-of-a-kind format, including the use of mystery baskets that are full of ingredients the participants have to use for each challenge. According to Pop Sugar, the show's producers spend large amounts of time planning the mystery baskets that appear during each episode. Ted Allen, the show's host, further explained to Food Republic that the producers prepare the baskets for a whole season. Each episode features three baskets that use four ingredients a-piece. Over the course of the series, those numbers seriously add up.www.mashed.com
