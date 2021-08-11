What is natural wine?
As we see consumers pushing for more natural products, the old way of making wine may soon become the new way. Here, New Food discovers what makes a wine natural. There is no legal definition for ‘natural wine’ and every professional will give you a different description based on their experiences and opinions. For me, there are different levels of what makes a wine natural, but I like to start at the other end of the spectrum: with what I call ‘factory wines’, where everything is mechanised.www.newfoodmagazine.com
Comments / 0