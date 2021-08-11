Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

What is natural wine?

By Advertise with us
newfoodmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we see consumers pushing for more natural products, the old way of making wine may soon become the new way. Here, New Food discovers what makes a wine natural. There is no legal definition for ‘natural wine’ and every professional will give you a different description based on their experiences and opinions. For me, there are different levels of what makes a wine natural, but I like to start at the other end of the spectrum: with what I call ‘factory wines’, where everything is mechanised.

www.newfoodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Wine#New Wine#Organic Wine#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Beverages#New Food#Georgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesphillystylemag.com

Weekly Recipe: 5 Fruit Sorbets by the Domestic Geek For a Dairy-Free Summer Dessert

Sometimes you're in the mood for creamy, classic ice cream, but there are moments when a perfectly tangy sorbet made from fresh fruits is the only thing that will satisfy your cravings. Heading to the store to buy a pint brings the same typical options. Mango, raspberry, lemon. What if you're looking for something a little more unique?
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Dan Berger On Wine: Wine and health

When someone lifts a glass and offers a toast “To your health,” the message isn’t merely a salute — it’s a medical fact. Evidence of that appeared last week — for something like the 100th time — when University College London released yet another study that said wine has health benefits. The report said that among those who had had a stroke or a heart attack, a moderate amount of alcohol consumed daily reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and death by a significant degree.
Hoboken, NJNew Jersey Monthly

What it Takes to Win the Grand Award from “Wine Spectator”

Wine Spectator has unveiled its winners for the 2021 Restaurant Awards, which honor the country’s best restaurants for wine. This year, the program recognized almost 3,000 eateries, with New Jersey tallying 72 locations. The authoritative wine publication presents three different award levels. To be eligible for the Award of Excellence,...
DrinksDiscover Mag

Natural Wine and the Debate Over 'Healthy' Alcohol

Now a staple at trendy restaurants, natural wine has been described as funky and unusual tasting. Some say it has similar flavors to cider. While it doesn’t suit everyone’s palette, natural wine has undeniably made its mark in the past decade. In fact, some sustainability- and health-oriented consumers say they’re willing to pay more for it than conventional varieties.
Rancho Santa Fe, CArsfpost.com

Topic: Wine

25 RSF Vineyards Band Together to Form Vintners Association. The RSF region is host to over 25 vineyards who are looking to gain recognition as a wine growing region. Part 2 of this series explores the many smaller backyard vineyards that we have in our community. The Wines of Rancho...
Drinkszip06.com

Partners in Wine

Mary Ann Chieppo and Carol Ematrudo sample a white wine while server Maria Suchy looks on at Rose Vineyards and Winery on Aug. 7. Going into its third season, the winery is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit rosevineyards.com.
Manitowoc, WImanitowoc.org

Vine to Wine

You'll explore the geography, history and process of growing grapes, harvesting and processing wine in Northeast Wisconsin! We'll start the day off wit ha cooking class from Chef Susan Beno, and then enjoy a fantastic lunch at Woodfire Lodge. After that we're off to explore Trout Springs Winery, where grape growing began in Northeast Wisconsin. You'll hear their story and taste their great wines. Then it's off to Ledgeview Winery for some more wonderful wines to try. Our day caps off with a visit to Solu Winery before heading for home. Departing the Senior Center at 9am, arrive at 8:30am and we will return around 6pm. Registration closes August 12th at 4pm.
Drinksvinepair.com

We Asked 10 Sommeliers: What’s the Best Old-Vine Wine You’ve Ever Tasted?

This month, VinePair is exploring how drinks pros are taking on old trends with modern innovations. In Old Skills, New Tricks, we examine contemporary approaches to classic cocktails and clever techniques behind the bar — plus convention-breaking practices in wine, beer, whiskey, and more. Who says you can’t teach an...
Wabash, INWTHI

Wine on the Wabash - sure wine not?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A hard-rocking night of music and wine...now it doesn't get much better than that. Wine on the Wabash returned to the valley Saturday night. People jammed to their favorite 80's hairband hits from the Hairbangers Ball, Mullet Over, and Tommy Kelly under the stars!. Even...
DrinksPosted by
TBR News Media

The Wine Connoisseur: Hot weather = chilled wine

Summer is upon us in full force. The surf and sun beckon while lazy days lounging poolside or swinging in a hammock entice us away from daily chores. Seeking relief from those hot summer days can indeed be a tedious, tiresome task. Chilled wines not only add enjoyment and lift to your step but are refreshing as well.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Putting a cork in misconceptions about natural wine closures

In 2002, right after Mark Hautala joined the cork business, there was the notorious “Funeral for the Cork” held in New York City. Tombstones with “toxin 2,4,6-trichloroanisole” as cause of death, a corpse made of cork and the full pallbearer gambit was orchestrated. But alas, cork has since been resurrected (if you can argue it ever actually died) and companies like Lafitte Cork & Capsule in Napa have stood the test of time.
DrinksNapa Valley Register

Dan Berger On Wine: Free wine, better wine

The title of this column might seem like a carnie barker’s pitch, an ad from an everglades land salesman or a politician’s platform, but after musing about it for several decades, I’m certain my thesis is sound:. Putting water or ice cubes in many wines is a great idea. I...
DrinksTime Out Global

These are the best places to drink natural wine in Montreal right now

With the rise in popularity of natural wine, restaurants and bars in Montreal are deftly surfing that high wave of fresh booze by stock their cellars with bottles that are nearly impossible to find for the average person. Just like the supply of ingredients of the best cocktail bars and speakeasy bars in the city, the wine lists of these addresses demonstrate some skilled noses for quality: Micro-wineries, rare vintages, sourcing from far-flung reaches like Slovakia or the Canary Islands? You could say Montrealers are starting to look at wine lists before the menu these days, and it's no wonder why. Don't forget to check out our picks for the all-time best wine bars in Montreal, either.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

A Guide To Natural Wine Bars In New York, From Tannat’s Sarah Goler

“Natural wine is a spectrum,” says Sarah Goler, wine director at Tannat Market & Tavern in Inwood. “There is no single definition. That’s really important to discuss with people. I like a lot of funky stuff, but I also like beautiful clean wines that are very alive.” While there are certifications out there for biodynamic, organic, regenerative organic, and sustainable wines, the nuances can be tricky to navigate and understand.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Natural Wine Vs. Conventional Wine: Is There Really A Difference?

If you are a wine drinker, you may have started to notice an increase in labeling and marketing terms over the past couple of years. Wines described as "organic," "biodynamic," and "natural" have all found a steady place on store shelves. These terms indicate a flip side to the product, commonly referred to as conventional wine. Since wine is first and foremost an agricultural product, it consists of variable farming techniques. While most are probably familiar with the concept of organic food, natural wine goes a step beyond.
Drinksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lydia Kautz: Vodka mojitos

Aug. 17—Around this time last year, Gail Parsons — a former Union reporter — introduced me to the vodka mojito. These cocktails are traditionally made with rum, but Gail insisted they were better with vodka. I'm always up to try new foods and drinks, so I went with it. I'm glad I did. Served with homemade lime simple syrup, these drinks are not only pretty, they're delicious and perfect to sip on a warm day.
Drinksmontecristomagazine.com

A Goodbye to Olivier Lemasson, France’s Beloved Rebel of Natural Wine

Every wine aficionado has an Aha! wine⁠—the bottle that turned them into a bonafide snob (even if they won’t admit it), and one that is to be discussed ad nauseam with other snobs. The world of natural wine, though it feigns humility and open-mindedness, does not escape over-glorification. If anything, given natural wine’s rapid ascension into vogue, claiming a cult bottle as one’s origins has become de rigueur. My personal Aha! wine was a bottle of 2018 Pow Blop Wizz⁠—a pét-nat so bubblegummy it feels like a prop in an Instagram photo⁠—from Les Vins Contés, the iconic natural wine label headed by the late Olivier Lemasson. Pow Blop Wizz is such a favourite of mine that a reproduction of its label hangs on my wall.
Drinksvinepair.com

Copain Wines Tous Ensemble Pinot Noir 2017

Host/Hostess Gifting, Party Wine, Wine And Cheese Night. Smells like cherries and cinnamon with a whiff of wet stone. Fruit is lean, with a decent oak vibe pushing up from the core of the glass. It doesn’t hang around much on the finish but would be a good social lubricant at a get-together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy