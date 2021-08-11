Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

For Associations, Virtual Events Prove to be a Viable Option During COVID-19; However, Traditional Challenges of Understaffing, Revenue Generation Remain

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today unveiled the findings of its 10th annual "Association Communications Benchmarking Report." The report analyzes survey data from senior staff members at North American trade associations, professional societies and association management companies, providing an inside look at how associations are navigating the impacts of COVID-19 on member engagement and communications, live and virtual events, staffing and the generation of non-dues revenue. The survey, which was fielded on March 30, 2021 and closed April 30, 2021, was completed by nearly 500 association executives.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nine Percent#Mclean#Prweb#North American#Covid#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

JP Morgan Chase making 2021 Corporate Challenge virtual amid spike in COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — JP Morgan Chase is canceling the in-person 2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge® in Rochester due to increases in COVID-19 cases. JP Morgan Chase announced the change Monday. As of Monday, Monroe County's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate for the county based on combined PCR and antigen test results was 4.3% and the 7-day average of new cases was 134.
BusinessMySanAntonio

NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

Acquisition complements NFP’s benefits capabilities and expands middle market expertise in company’s Southeast market. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021.
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Performance Management Processes in Most Organizations Were Shaped by the Covid-19 Pandemic - New Study by the HR Research Institute

The fourth annual study, The State of Performance Management 2021, was conducted to examine the state of organizations' performance management processes, performance evaluations, and related data applications, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. The majority of human resources (HR) professionals (84%) indicate...
IndustryMySanAntonio

ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
BusinessMySanAntonio

CIENCE Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Time

DENVER (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Inc. magazine announced today that CIENCE is No. 588 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in America. CIENCE was recognized for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 817 percent. “We are incredibly proud and honored to...
TrafficMySanAntonio

Reliable & Safe Ground Transportation Rebounds, as Four Seasons Concierge Transportation Makes Inc. 5000's 2021 List

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Inc. magazine today revealed that Four Seasons Concierge Transportation is No. 1,868 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

2021 Creative, Marketing and Digital Talent Report has Three Words for Leadership: Value People More

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. When looking for a new job, over 75% of job seekers put work-life balance first on their wants list, followed closely by remote work flexibility, according to a new report from Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm. The 2021 Creative, Marketing and Digital Talent Report found that an incredible 90% of job seekers are interested in working remotely at least some of the time, and that remote work is the most desired perk candidates look for, beating out higher compensation. Over half of job seekers would also take advantage of any professional certifications, technical training and additional coaching that employers offered, validating that these services are great recruiting tools.
EconomyMySanAntonio

For the 2nd Year, National Technical Institute (NTI) Appears on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List, Ranking No. 230

Despite the Pandemic the Trade School Experienced an Impressive Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,906 Percent. National Technical Institute (NTI) has announced for the second year, they have been recognized by Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 230. This is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, which represents a unique look at the most successful businesses within the American economy. Despite the pandemic, the trade school experienced an impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,906 percent.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Integrate Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List ofAmerica’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM) is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Over the past three years, Integrate has nearly tripled its revenue.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Fully Accountable Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2589 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 158 Percent!

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Inc. magazine today revealed that Fully Accountable is No. 2589 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Vertech Industrial Systems Claims Place on Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-growing Private Companies in America

Vertech Industrial Systems Ranks No. 3785 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 86 Percent. Vertech Industrial Systems, a leading provider of industrial automation and information solutions, announced today it ranked #3785 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. In past years, companies such as Yelp, LinkedIn, Intuit, Microsoft have gained early exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
EconomyMySanAntonio

5 Ways to Scale a Business That Seems Like It's Reached Its Limit

Why do some companies grow constantly while others stay at the same level throughout their existence? If we imagine a business as a car, the difference is that the first ones, having reached the limit of possibilities, change the engine to a turbocharged one, fill in better fuel, hire top drivers and mechanics, lighten the structure and take the vehicle to a different track. The second ones keep pressing the gas pedal but do not change anything dramatically.
Businessaithority.com

ClarityCX1 Announces The Launch Of The 1st Salesforce Industry Cloud B2B Strategic Account Management Solution Specifically Tailored For Multiple Vertical Markets

ClarityCX1 Ltd., an Industry Cloud SaaS company announced the launch of its CX1 solution on the Salesforce Lightning platform tailored for vertical industry B2B sales account teams. The first release of CX1™ will support customer-facing teams in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector followed by subsequent releases for Medical Devices, High-Tech/Manufacturing and Financial Services. The CX1™ Salesforce solution is designed to provide a repeatable way for B2B sales/account teams to engage with stakeholders more strategically regardless of the complexity of the customer environment.
Educationthecountyline.net

Masks to remain optional at Royall

When school starts this fall, the Royall School District plans to have the same Covid-19 rules it did during summer school: masks will be optional. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
BusinessMySanAntonio

True Return Systems LLC and Accu 2.0 LLC Commence Sale of a 2011 Patent Over Fractional Shares Systems as an NFT

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. True Return Systems LLC and Accu 2.0 LLC are preparing the auction of US Patent No. 8,538,860 (“the Patent”) on the blockchain in the form of an NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The auction begins on or about Tuesday, August 17th, and will be available here on Opensea.io. The NFT is titled “US Patent No. 8,538,860 Over Robinhood et al. Fractional Share Platforms”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy