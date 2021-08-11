Cancel
News & Notes: Armed With Confidence, Anthony Averett Is Waiting for His Turn

By Ryan Mink
baltimoreravens.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows the Ravens have arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL with Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. But beyond the Pro Bowlers, Baltimore's secondary is also special because of its depth – players such as Anthony Averett. As he enters his fourth season, Averett is in a key...

NFLrussellstreetreport.com

Lamar Jackson Walking a Tightrope

Russell Street Report Street Talk Lamar Jackson Walking a Tightrope. Lamar Jackson probably feels immortal. He’s a few years removed from winning the NFL MVP award and is one of the league’s most dynamic players. Jackson, however, has been taken down twice by COVID-19, which shows the young athlete is...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Preseason Win Over the Saints

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 17-14 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium:. We went in knowing there'd be a reason to celebrate, even with nothing at stake in mid-August and backups for both teams dominating the snap loads. The sound of fans raising a ruckus at M&T Bank Stadium was, in a word, sweet, and so welcomed after the eerie silences of 2020. This was so much better, so much more fun, and hinted nicely at the electricity that will prevail when the Ravens play games that count starting next month. What happened on the field wasn't always as positive but wound up producing more reason to celebrate. The Ravens' defense got pushed around at times, especially early, as the Saints ran up 230 yards of offense in the first half. But the defense also forced six turnovers. Meanwhile, the Ravens' offense, minus a slew of key contributors, struggled to make things happen but still generated enough points to win. The Ravens have now won 18 straight preseason games going back to 2015 – a remarkable factoid that speaks to the competitive spirit Head Coach John Harbaugh demands as well as the depth of the roster year after year.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Ravens Wednesday Training Camp Transcripts

Opening statement: "Alright, [it's] good to see everybody. I appreciate everybody being here. [It's a] nice, hot day in training camp. The guys worked hard. It was the second padded day in a row. I thought they fought through it really well. We're in training camp. We're in the middle of it right now. We're dealing with different things that you deal with in training camp in terms of trying to build our team, in terms of execution, fundamentals. I want to be efficient in everything we do at practice, and I know our guys are doing a great job of that. So, that's where we're at, and we'll keep moving forward. What questions do you have?"
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Halftime Quotes: Ravens vs. Saints

(on how it feels to be playing preseason football) "It feels good. I'm really tired. It's the first game, first live action, but that's what you've got to push through in the first game. So, we're just trying to get our legs under us and get in shape, really." (on...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Saints

The Ravens will open their preseason against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, 7 p.m., at M&T Bank Stadium. Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:. Local TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (DC), WGAL Channel 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WWCW Channel 21 (Roanoke), WUPV Channel 12 (Richmond), WTZV, Channel 33 (Norfolk), WMDT, Channel 47 (Delmarva), WWCP Channel 8, (State College/Johnstown/Altoona)
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Practice Report: Sammy Watkins Looks Cool on a Hot Day

Injury concerns have dogged Sammy Watkins' career, but as other Ravens receivers have been forced to the sideline during training camp, Watkins continues to stack good practices – even on blistering days like Thursday. Watkins made several big plays during Thursday's session, including hauling in a perfectly thrown bomb from...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Will Benefit More Than Most Teams From the Return of Fans

Remember watching Lamar Jackson dance around L.A. Memorial Coliseum during the 45-6 Monday Night Football thrashing of the Rams in 2019?. The images of his five touchdown passes that night is fuzzy, but the dances, side-by-side with friend Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, back to the Ravens sideline following score after score are crystal clear.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

SociaLight: Ray Lewis Wishes Patrick Queen a Happy Birthday on Cameo

Everyone loves a celebrity Cameo shoutout for their birthday and Patrick Queen is no different. His parents, Dwayne and Mary, booked his idol, Ray Lewis, to wish Queen a happy 22nd birthday. Ray thought it was pretty funny. Hopefully, he gave them the Ravens discount!. "I want you to understand...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Mailbag: How Is Alejandro Villanueva Looking in Ravens Offense?

Mink: As Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said last week, Alejandro Villanueva is still in the adjustment phase going from left tackle to right. It didn't start off great, but he's gotten consistently better as camp has gone on. Rookie first-round pick Odafe Oweh has put Villanueva to the test with his speed and strength on the edge.
NFLrussellstreetreport.com

Ravens Injuries Mount

Russell Street Report Camp Notes Ravens Injuries Mount. At this point during Training Camp and the Preseason I’m often asked for my thoughts and opinions on where the Ravens stand. Almost always, I wish for their good health. You’ve heard the old cliché, the most important ability is availability!. Each...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Bradley Bozeman Has Minor Ankle Sprain, Adding to O-Line Injuries

The Ravens suffered another injury to their offensive line Saturday night. Bradley Bozeman's first start at center ended prematurely when he left with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Bozeman went to the locker room after being examined in the sideline medical tent, but after the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the injury was not severe.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Saints Preseason Opener

Baltimore's defense got three turnovers in the first quarter alone and six overall. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's defense was suffocating last year, but they were in the middle of the pack in terms of turnovers. This is a good start to a splashier season. QB Tyler Huntley. Huntley gave the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: Wink Martindale says Anthony Averett has ‘All-Pro talent’

You’ve heard of Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, but have you heard of Anthony Averett?. Behind two Pro Bowlers who make up arguably the best cornerback duo in the league, Averett has been quietly climbing the depth chart by being a consistent performer in the secondary. In...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Alejandro Villanueva Handling 'Motor System' Switch From Left to Right Tackle

This will be Alejandro Villanueva's first season with the Ravens and his first year playing right tackle. That's a major change for Villanueva, who spent the past six seasons starting every game at left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even for a two-time Pro Bowler with talent and experience, switching from left to right is a new way of looking at things, like getting used to a room after someone rearranges the furniture.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

James Proche's Work, Work, Work Is Paying Off

James Proche II sets his alarm for 5:25 a.m. during training camp. That's sleeping in. During the offseason, he wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to "maximize the day." The second-year wide receiver has always been a player that has impressed coaches and teammates with his work ethic. Now it's paying off, as Proche has been one of the most impressive and consistent players of Ravens training camp practices so far.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Led By Patrick Queen, Ravens' Second-Year Players Are Making the Jump

When Saints quarterback Taysom Hill dumped a screen pass to his running back, Devonta Freeman, Hill probably thought Freeman was off to the races. He had a couple of big offensive linemen and nothing but green grass in from of him. That is until Ravens middle linebacker Patrick Queen came...
NFLchatsports.com

More Ravens injuries occur in Monday’s practice, including WR Sammy Watkins

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled to stay healthy during training camp this year and after today’s practice, more bad news followed. According to reports, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and rookie safety Brandon Stephens both exited practice today after suffering minor injuries. Harbaugh said he's hopeful Ben Cleveland (concussion) could be...

