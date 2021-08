The booming Dallas suburb of Celina is poised to get its first hospital. The $120 million, 85,000-square-foot Celina Regional Medical Center is planned for a 13-acre site at the northeast corner of Dallas Parkway and Punk Carter Parkway. On August 10, the Celina City Council unanimously approved a special-use permit for the hospital, which is set to employ 180 people. No construction timetable was available for the project.