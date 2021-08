Aug 11 (Reuters) - Marqeta Inc reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the payments company benefited from a surge in transactions made through its platform.

Net revenue rose to $122.27 million for the quarter ended June 30, from $69.4 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)