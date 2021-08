The Lady Mustangs have started 2-a-days this week and are looking forward to another great season. They finished 2nd in District last season at 11-4 and fell at the Bi-District level. With tournaments back this season, the Lady Mustangs will host their first tournament August 12-14th and then compete in the Arabian Round Up August 19-21st. District starts early against Jourdanton on August 24th and runs until October 26th. August 27th is Parent’s Night and October 19th is Senior Night.