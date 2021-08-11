WGA West & Writers Guild Foundation To Host Panel Discussions With Primetime Emmy-Nominated Writers

Writers nominated for this year’s primetime Emmys will talk about the stories behind their shows over two days of Zoom panel discussions presented by the WGA West and the Writers Guild Foundation this month.

Glen Mazzara ( The Walking Dead ) will moderate the August 25 panel featuring the nominees for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Gloria Calderon Kellett ( One Day at a Time ) will moderate the August 26 panel featuring nominees for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Proceeds will benefit the Writers Guild Foundation’s library, archive, and outreach programs. Tickets for the panels, which are open to the general public, are available online.

Here are the panel lineups (times PT):

Writing for Drama Series

4-5 p.m. Wednesday, August 25

• Steven Canals and Our Lady J ( Pose )

• Yahlin Chang ( The Handmaid’s Tale )

• Misha Green ( Lovecraft Country )

• Rebecca Sonnenshine ( The Boys )

Writing for comedy series

4-5 p.m. Thursday, August 2

• Lucia Aniello, Paul Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)

• Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

• Meredith Scardino (Girls5eva)

• Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant)