Hardin County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Logan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LOGAN AND EASTERN HARDIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and west central Ohio. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardin County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Logan, OH
County
Logan County, OH
