Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Seneca by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Seneca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SENECA...NORTHWESTERN MARION...WYANDOT AND WESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Tiffin to near New Riegel to near La Rue, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Marion, Tiffin, Fostoria, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Forest, Green Springs, New Washington, Bloomville, Sycamore, La Rue, Morral, New Riegel, Chatfield, Marseilles, Carey, Attica, Benton, Nevada and Bettsville. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Rue, OH
City
Attica, OH
City
Tiffin, OH
City
Sycamore, OH
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
State
Nevada State
City
Green Springs, OH
City
New Riegel, OH
City
Chatfield, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
City
Nevada, OH
City
Forest, OH
County
Seneca County, OH
City
Bettsville, OH
City
Carey, OH
City
Fostoria, OH
County
Crawford County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Homes#Roofs#Wyandot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Tesla (TSLA.O), saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy