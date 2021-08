Sausage and peppers is a classic meal that works well on a number of different occasions. Whether you're serving it at a family gathering or bringing it as a side to a barbecue, the meal always seems to hit the spot. While there are tons of ways to make this dish, recipe developer Hayley MacLean opted to use the help of an Instant Pot, cutting down the cook time to just 20 minutes. The Instant Pot is a BFF in the kitchen, and every time we use it, we're in awe of the magic that it does.