Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN SHELBY AND NORTHERN MIAMI COUNTIES At 416 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from De Graff to Covington, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Sidney, Piqua, Covington, Hardin, Fletcher, Port Jefferson, Lockington, Polo, Newbern, Ballou, Plattsville, Maplewood, Farrington, Pemberton and Houston. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 79 and 95. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH