Special Weather Statement issued for Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder, Southern Centre, Union by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and south central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; Snyder; Southern Centre; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Mifflin, southeastern Centre, Juniata, Snyder, Union and Perry Counties through 445 PM EDT At 412 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Rebersburg to Mexico to near Colonel Denning State Park. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg, Woodward, Marysville, Burnham, Newport, Duncannon, Milroy, Highland Park, Middleburg, Honey Grove, New Bloomfield, Mcalisterville, McClure, Millheim, Spruce Hill, Kreamer, Port Trevorton and Penns Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
