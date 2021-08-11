Cancel
WATCH: Lt. Gov. Hochul's media briefing

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Kathy Hochul held her first media briefing since Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation. Hochul says she's ready to take over as governor and will pick a lieutenant governor within 2 weeks.

