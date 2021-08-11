WATCH: Lt. Gov. Hochul's media briefing

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul reiterated her ability to lead New York—and said she'd run for governor next year—in an interview on the Today Show on Thursday morning. "I'm prepared for this. I've led a life working in every level of government from Congress to local government," Hochul said in her first televised interview as the next governor. "I am the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, and I'm going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again, but right now, I need their faith, I need their prayers, and I need their support to make sure we get this right."