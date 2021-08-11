Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion; Wyandot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SENECA...NORTHWESTERN MARION...WYANDOT AND WESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Tiffin to near New Riegel to near La Rue, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Marion, Tiffin, Fostoria, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Forest, Green Springs, New Washington, Bloomville, Sycamore, La Rue, Morral, New Riegel, Chatfield, Marseilles, Carey, Attica, Benton, Nevada and Bettsville. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH